MultiChoice Nigeria incrasess Prices

MultiChoice users in Nigeria have only one choice, to pay more. That is if they can afford it.

The satellite TV provider announced an increase in the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages via text message to its subscribers on Tuesday.

How much is it now? The new prices for MultiChoice Nigeria’s DStv and GOtv packages will be effective from May 1, 2023.

The DStv Premium package will be going from ₦21,000 ($45) to ₦24,500 ($53).

The DStv Compact+ package will jump from ₦14,250 ($30) to ₦16,600 ($36).

Similarly, the DStv Compact package will go from ₦9,000 ($19) to ₦10,500 ($22).

The DStv Confam package, currently priced at ₦5,300 ($11), will see a 17% increment to ₦6,200 ($12).

The DStv Yanga package will move from ₦2,950 ($6) to ₦3,500 ($7), and lastly,

The DStv Padi package will increase from ₦2,150 ($4) by 16.3% to ₦2,500 ($5).

Not the first time: MultiChoice has increased the price of its bouquets three times since 2019. In September 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria raised the monthly price of its Premium package and some other higher packages, such as Compact Plus and Compact.

However, to provide relief to its customers from the recession in Q4 of 2020 and the impact of the pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria later slashed its prices on February 1, 2021. But a year later, in March 2022, DStv hiked its prices again due to economic challenges impacting its business operations.