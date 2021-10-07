Multichoice introduces XtraView for DStv Business Play customers

The past year has been as much about introducing innovative products that help make the lives of DStv customers easier, as it has been about refining what works, in order to make it easier for consumers to keep enjoying the content, they love across DStv channels.

DStv Business has been at the forefront of giving business customers the kind of entertainment options suited for pubs, Clubs, bars, restaurants, B&Bs, hotels and other kinds of businesses.

It is with the customer’s interest in mind that DStv is introducing XtraView for our DStv Business Play customers across the continent.

“We understand that the past few months have been about change for most of our business customers. Therefore, we are bringing one of our innovative products, XtraView, to our DStv Business Play customers to help them go the extra mile for their patrons.

With XtraView, your pub, club or restaurant will be able to have up to three decoders, in the same viewing area, at the cost of just a single monthly subscription. All that will be required is a small access fee,” said Alex Okyere, Managing Director MultiChoice Ghana.

This exciting milestone means that all three decoders can be operated independent of each other to ensure that patrons receive the maximum amount of choice, no matter what their tastes are.

XtraView for DStv Business is just the latest in the long line of enhancements geared towards helping businesses provide the best entertainment to their patrons. Earlier this year the DStv Business packages were redesigned to make it even simpler for consumers to choose a package that works for their business.

Now consumers have a choice between the Work package (suited for offices), Stay package (suited for B&Bs, hotels and other accommodation types) and Play package (suited for bars, pubs or clubs).

“With easier ways to choose which package works for your business as well as XtraView on DStv Business, we are ensuring that your patrons can stay happy and entertained while you derive the maximum value from our products,” added Nana Akoto Agyapong, Head of DStv Business.