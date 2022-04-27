MultiChoice launches Akwaaba Magic Abusua Channel!

The MultiChoice Group is set to introduce a new, exciting Ghanaian channel: Akwaaba Magic Abusua. MultiChoice continues to deliver on its mandate to provide the best in local storytelling through the launch of Akwaaba Magic Abusua on DStv Ch 149 and GOtv Ch 108.

The channel will go live on Monday 2 May 2022 at 4 pm (GMT) and will be targeted to DStv Access as well GOtv customers with the aim of giving more customers exhilarating local content at a competitive price.

The new offering has been positioned as a game-changer in the Ghanaian television and entertainment space where the market can look forward to iconic and high-quality titles that were showcased on Akwaaba Magic such as season 1 of the epic weekly telenovela- Dede, the dramatic serving To Have To Hold, as well as Inside Out.

The channel will also premiere authentic Ghanaian movies, as well as Sankofa, a classic reality show that rekindles broken relationships. Viewers can also look forward to the hit television series Gomora, (dubbed) which will open a window to family viewing where authentic local stories meet international narratives.

In anticipation of this value offer, Kennedy Dankyi-Appah, who is also the Channel Head for Akwaaba Magic confirmed his excitement about being able to extend the opportunity for engaging entertainment that was previously not open to the DStv Family and Access as well as GOtv Value, and GOtv Plus Customers.

Dankyi-Appah further expressed his enthusiasm about spearheading Akwaaba Magic Abusua as well as the investments that have been injected by MultiChoice to ensure growth and accessibility of local premium content in areas where it operates.

“We are proud of the role that we are currently playing in the tv and entertainment sector in Ghana and will continuously study sociographic and economic factors that influence consumption in a competitive market and adjust ourselves accordingly to ensure that we are providing relevant and topical content at a great value,” he said.