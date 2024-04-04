Multilateral Development Banks launch joint tool to assess country Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) Systems

The heads of procurement of the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) have collaboratively developed a comprehensive and user-friendly tool for assessing electronic government procurement (e-GP) systems of partner countries.

The tool, specifically designed for considering the procurement of goods, works or service contracts financed by MDBs through e-GP systems, aims to determine whether e-GP systems meet the minimum requirements set by MDBs for their effective use.

This assessment tool conducts a thorough review of procurement policies, procedures, and practices to ensure compliance and enables MDBs to evaluate whether e-GP systems fulfill the necessary criteria or if additional measures are required. For broader reform initiatives, this tool is ideally complemented by the MAPS e-GP supplementary module.(link is external)

The effective utilization of e-GP systems is critical for enhancing transparency, credibility, and efficiency of procurement processes. By consolidating procurement-related data and offering comprehensive insights, e-GP systems empower decision-makers in project preparation and delivery.