Multilingual Education Offers Good Employment Opportunities – Dr Samson Dodzi Fenuku

Dr Samson Dodzi Fenuku, Rector of the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), has said multilingual education offers good employment opportunities for learners, saying, more than 90 per cent of their students gain employment after school.

“Graduates of the Institute are in high demand for employment due to their multilingual training. They get employed as language translators and interpreters for local and multinational corporations, teachers, consultants, among others,” he said.

Dr Fenuku said this to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the Institute’s 21st Matriculation Ceremony for new students in Accra.

A total of 1,240 applicants gained admission to the Institute out of 1,566 applications, with 31 percent being males and 69 per cent, females, who would be perusing professional certificate, diploma, higher national diploma and degree courses.

The Rector said aside the employment opportunities multilingual education offered, it also promoted peace building and development among societies.

He said: “When one studied a different language aside his own, it helped the individual to gain insight into the culture of others, which fostered interregional coexistence.”

“It helps us empathise with others’ cultures, tribes and this help in preventing conflict since there would be understanding among us,” he added.

Dr Fenuku said plans were far advanced to commence the teaching of Ghanaian local languages in addition to the foreign languages taught.

He called on government to support the Institute in the provision of infrastructure, especially in the areas of accommodation where students could lodge.

He said they needed hostels close to the campus for foreign students who enrolled in the Institute for them to have a safe and secured learning environment.

“A lot of francophone students wanted to come this year but because of our limited infrastructure they couldn’t make it. So, we are now entering into agreement with investors to get hostels for us,” he indicated.

He said government and educational policy makers needed to pay attention to the teaching and learning of French Language because all our neighboring countries were francophones.

The Rector admonished the matriculants to be diligent in their studies and abide by all the rules and regulations on campus.

The Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL) was established in 1961 to enhance the linguistic competence in modern languages of Foreign Service personnel and civil servants.

The Institute has three schools: the School of Languages, School of Bilingual Secretaryship and School of Translators and teaches English, French, German, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese and Russian languages.