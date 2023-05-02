Multimedia artist Amy Tetteh wins World Art Day Award

Amy Tetteh, a multimedia artist has won the 2023 World Art Day Painting and Textiles Challenge, held in Accra.

The awards ceremony, organised by the Women’s Art Institute Africa (wAiA) as part of the celebration of this year’s World Art Day was on the theme: “Symbiosis of Feminine Energy, the Sun and Water.”

Amy Tetteh is self-taught mixed media artist and had over 10 years’ experience in the visual arts and specialised in illustrations for books, children’s books, posters, comic and cartoons drawings, character design, album covers, custom design and merchandise.

Madam Akwele Suma Glory, the President of wAiA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Amy’s work met significant elements of painting and she delivered on the theme of the challenge with determination and creativity.

In her acceptance interview with the GNA, Amy said: “I came into the competition wanting to win.”

She added: “The topic of the Challenge spoke to me on the themes of work and put myself to the test but since it was my first live painting, I was concerned about not completing the work, but quickly overcame that.”

Madam Yaganoma Baatuolkuu, the Coordinator of the Art Challenge from wAiA encouraged the women in art to express their understanding of the challenge.

She said the Challenge theme on the feminine energy of the sun and water, is a symbiotic relationship in which the sun’s warmth and light provide the necessary nourishment for growth.

“The water’s cool and reflective energy provides the calm and nurturing environment to promote growth,” stated.

Ms Barbara Butler, a painter and a professional nurse became the first runner-up and Ms Mabel Amoako, both graduates of Ghanatta College of Arts and Designs, the second runner respectively.

Other artists who took part in the competition were Emmanuella Addico, Ruth Adjanor, Samoah Pokua Sandra, Sena Ahadji, Mensah Naa Korkor Rebecca, Agboli Christiana, Eunice Lamptey, Dorothy Kyeraa and Ahadji Makafui.

The judges of the competition were Madam Akwele Suma Glory, wAiA President, Joana Lekia Nelson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Craftsman Studio and Madam Yaa Asabea Ntiri Owusu, CEO OF Asa-Ya-Nti Clothing, who assessed the winner of the Challenge considering her interpretation of the theme, purpose, technique, personal expression, creativity and organisation.