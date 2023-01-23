Multimedia’s Nana Adjoa Silky officially joins DL FM

Celebrated Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Adjoa Silky has officially joined DL FM which belongs to the legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

A widely circulated poster of Nana Adjoa Silky captured by Attractivemustapha.com indicates that she will be hosting the afternoon show dubbed “DL hour” from Monday to Friday between 12:00PM to 3:00PM.

The three hour show is named “DL hour” where the program will dwell mostly on Daddy Lumba’s songs and the impacts it brings to the society. However, there will be some surprise legendary songs that will be played at some segments as the show rolls.

A few mins video accompanied by the poster also saw the presenter announcing her exit from multimedia and thanking all who have been part of her journey whiles she was hosting her last show at Multimedia.

On record Nana Adjoa Silky was the first to speak and interview the Chief Executive Officer of the radio station in the person of Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba on DL FM during the test transmission so her exit did not come as a surprise to many radio fans.