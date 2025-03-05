Multinational Food Companies Highlight Growth Potential in Ghana’s Agribusiness Sector

A consortium of multinational food companies, including General Mills, Cargill, The Hershey Company, Bühler Group, and others, has praised Ghana’s agribusiness sector, citing its “incredible potential” for growth and expansion.

The consortium, operating under the global nonprofit Partners in Food Solutions (PFS), visited local food businesses in Accra to witness the impact of ongoing efforts to improve food processing and scalability in the country.

Partners in Food Solutions is a consortium of leading food companies that provide pro-bono technical support to African food businesses, helping to improve their capacity, efficiency, and food security initiatives.

Since its inception, PFS has supported 84 Ghanaian companies, connecting them with 348 experts who have provided over 10,000 hours of consulting services to help develop and scale local food businesses.

The organization’s Board of Directors—which includes executives such as General Mills CFO Kofi Bruce and Cargill Vice President Sarah Jelkin—held its latest board meeting in Accra, marking the first time the Board has convened in Africa since PFS was founded in 2011.

As part of their visit, board members toured OXY Industries, a food processing and packaging company in Tema, and Gold Coast Foods, a herbs and spices production company.

The tour allowed the delegation to witness firsthand the impact of PFS’s business-to-business development model, which fosters collaboration between global food giants and Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

Driving Sustainable Growth in Ghana’s Food Processing Industry

At a press conference concluding the visit, a panel discussion featured PFS CEO Mandla Nkomo, General Mills CFO Kofi Bruce, and Kwasi Nyamekye, CEO of Verser Oils, a PFS client.

They highlighted the opportunities and challenges in Ghana’s agribusiness sector, emphasizing the role of international partnerships in driving sustainable growth.

“This visit reinforces confidence in Ghana’s food processing industry,” said Mandla Nkomo, CEO of Partners in Food Solutions.

“Ghana is uniquely positioned and has incredible potential to drive food security solutions—not only for its people but across the West African region. With the right expertise, investment, and partnerships, local food businesses can fuel economic growth, create jobs, and improve access to nutritious food.”

Ghana’s agribusiness sector plays a vital role in the national economy, contributing 24.5% to GDP.

The industry is projected to grow at a rate of 2.7% annually through 2028, further solidifying its importance as a pillar of economic development and food security in the region.

By fostering strategic partnerships between global corporations and local businesses, Partners in Food Solutions aims to support this growth while creating sustainable opportunities within the sector.

Their efforts also contribute to the broader goal of food security across Africa, ensuring a stronger, more resilient agricultural supply chain.

Partners in Food Solutions is a nonprofit consortium of global food companies, including General Mills, Cargill, dsm-firmenich, Bühler, The Hershey Company, Ardent Mills, and The J.M. Smucker Company. The organization has helped strengthen the capacity of more than 2,400 African food businesses in 11 countries.

Through pro-bono consulting from corporate partners, PFS connects African food entrepreneurs with industry experts, aiming to improve food quality, safety, and availability across the continent.

To date, over 2,300 corporate volunteers have contributed 170,000 consulting hours to help build a more robust African food processing industry.