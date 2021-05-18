Amazon Floods
Floodwaters have reached the centre of Manaus, a metropolis in Brazil’s Amazon region, reported news website G1 on Monday, as the Rio Negro river hit a high of 29.72 metres, sending water through the streets.

That’s the third-highest level since recording began in 1902 and is near the 2012 high of 29.97 metres.

The country’s geological service has said 30.35 metres is plausible this year.

The city issued an emergency warning on Monday. The entire state of Amazonas is suffering floods, with 50 of its 62 communities affected.

At least 20 communities have declared emergencies. More than 400,000 people are affected, according to civil protection agents cited by G1.

Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

