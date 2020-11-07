Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the winner of the US presidential election, the Associated Press news agency and multiple networks project.

US media networks have been hesitant to declare a winner, amid a tight race and sharp pushback from Trump, who shows no sign of being willing to concede.

Trump would need to mount comebacks in nearly every remaining state – a prospect that the AP, along with ABC and CNN determined is now impossible.

Biden’s win was projected after the state of Pennsylvania was called for him, pushing him over the 270 electoral college votes necessary.