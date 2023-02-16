Mumbies Foundation Gets Ultra Modern Office To Help Deal With Hepatitis B In Effutu

In order to be always available and accessible to the people, Mumbies Foundation has finally established an official office at Essuekyir-Winneba in the Effutu municipality of the Central region.

The Head Office of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) expected to be opened on Friday, February 17, will also be available for daily free hepatitis B testing, anti-hepatitis B vaccination, education as well as general enquiries.

As an NGO, Mumbies Foundation is committed to helping to deal with hepatitis B and also focus on tackling mother-to-child infection within the Effutu municipality.

Mr. Israel Adorbley, Project Manager of Mumbies Foundation revealed that a survey by the Member of Parliament for the area and deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the Ghana Health Service led to the birth of the NGO as the outcome was bizarre.

He revealed that, the 2020 survey indicated 1 out of every 12 persons is chronically infected with the disease with about 89% of infections being the youth.

However, speaking to the reporter, Mr. Adorbley was optimistic the office would go a long way to ease the challenges of accessibility as anybody can walk into their outfit for any of their listed services.

He therefore called on constituents to take advantage of their activities and do periodic testing as well as make themselves available for education of hepatitis B to broaden their knowledge.

He was grateful to the MP who is the Patron for his numerous support since the establishment of the NGO till date.

During his address on the floor of Parliament on 14th February, 2023, the lawmaker called for testing and treatment of hepatitis B to be enrolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme to allow people in rural communities to have easy access to the services.

Non. Afenyo-Markin added that hepatitis B is more infectious than even the well known deadly HIV/AIDS and therefore must be taken seriously.

By Amoah-asare Isaac