Mums Love Care Foundation gets support from US-based Ghanaian couple

A Ghanaian couple based in Maryland, United States of America has donated food and other essential domestic items to Mums Love Care Foundation Orphanage and Rehabilitation Centre at Koforidua, near Duayaw-Nkwanta, Tano North Municipality of Ahafo Region.

The couple, Mr Fredrick Amoako Opuni and Mrs Docia Owusu Opuni supported the Orphanage with the payment of school fees of 20 inmates schooling at Clyde Academy also at Koforidua.

The cost of the items that comprised bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, bags of beans and maize, sanitizers and toiletries in addition to the school fees totaled Gh¢26,000.00.

According to the couple, the donation was a habitual exercise they have been doing to help the needy in the society, saying, some Ghanaians needed relief services and those at the orphanages and rehabilitation centres were no exception.

They added the management of most of the orphanages were faced with financial challenges and, therefore, relied on benevolence of individuals and charitable organisations for the upkeep of the inmates.

Receiving the items, Mr Imoro Adams, the Director of the place commended the family for the gesture extended to them, saying, ”God always blesses those who have compassion for the needy and for what you have done for us God will replenish it in diverse ways to always support the needy”.

Mr Adams expressed the desire to expand the physical infrastructure of the facility to be able to receive more vulnerable people desiring to come to the centre but were restricted due to infrastructure deficits.

He said the Orphanage/Centre was registered in 2007 and currently has 50 children under its care.