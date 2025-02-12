Mumuni Calls for a Broader Role for the Council of State

Northern Regional representative on the Council of State, Muhammed Mumuni, is urging Ghana to rethink the body’s limited mandate.

In an interview on Citi FM, Mumuni argued that while the Council has served well as an advisory panel to the President, its influence has not reached its full potential. He pointed out that the council’s wisdom should not be confined solely to presidential counsel but should extend to other pillars of governance, particularly Parliament.

Mumuni, whose extensive experience spans roles under both the Rawlings and Mills administrations, noted that the Council’s past involvement in calming tensions during periods of a hung Parliament demonstrates its capacity to contribute far more meaningfully. “Advice, after all, is only effective when it informs broader decision-making,” he remarked, stressing that effective governance requires a unified approach rather than isolated recommendations.

The former cabinet member’s call comes at a time when Ghana’s political landscape is evolving rapidly, with increasing demands for transparency and accountability. Critics have long debated whether the Council’s current structure limits its potential impact. For many, an empowered Council could serve as a crucial bridge between the executive and legislative branches, ensuring that diverse perspectives are integrated into policy formulation.

Mumuni expressed his personal commitment to supporting the President’s “reset agenda,” yet he also underscored that this commitment should not restrict the Council to a narrow advisory role. Instead, he envisions a more engaged body that not only advises the President but also plays a key role in shaping legislative discourse. His proposal, if implemented, could transform the Council of State from a traditionally secretive advisory panel into a more dynamic institution capable of influencing Ghana’s governance at multiple levels.

In an era where good governance is increasingly linked to broad-based consultation and accountability, Mumuni’s remarks serve as a timely reminder that institutional evolution is necessary. Whether the Council of State can rise to this expanded mandate remains to be seen, but the debate itself signals a growing recognition that sustainable governance in Ghana must be built on collaboration across all branches of government.