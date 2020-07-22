AshantiGold striker Shafiu Mumuni has revealed that some local and foreign clubs have expressed interest in services, but he is yet to decide on the next possible move.

Following the expiration of his contract at Ashantigold, the Black Stars striker has been linked to various clubs across the continent with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko also chasing for his signature.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the 24-year-old is confident of securing a move away from the GPL but said he would consider playing in the league when a good offer comes.

“I have finished serving Ashgold and my manager is working out a deal for me having received numerous interests from some local and foreign clubs.

“I am praying the pandemic would ease a bit so that things would go smoothly. I’m willing to play anywhere when the offer is right.

“Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed interest in my services and my manager would decide on the best way forward,” he told GNA Sports.

When asked whether he would like to extend his stay at AshantiGold. Mumuni said, “Ashgold is one of the biggest clubs in Ghana and made me who I am today and it is unfortunate that my contract ended.

“They are willing to extend my stay at the club but my manager is handling everything with regards to the way forward,” he said.

Mumuni after a very successful outing at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations was handed his maiden call up to the Black Stars in their matches against South Africa and Sao Tome last November.

