Municipal Chief Executive of Asante-Akim Central commissions two school projects

Mr. Robert Kwakye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim Central, has commissioned two classroom blocks at Odumase and Dwease as the Assembly steps up efforts to improve educational infrastructure in the Municipality.

The projects funded from the District Assemblies Common Fund are a six-unit storey with office and store for Odumase Presby School and a three-unit classroom with office and store for Dwease M/A Primary.

Speaking at separate ceremonies to unveil the projects, Mr Kwakye said the construction of the new classrooms demonstrated the government’s commitment to making education accessible to Ghanaian children.

He said ensuring quality education across the Municipality was a top priority of the Assembly hence the need to make deliberate investment in the sector.

The Assembly, he said, was focusing on increasing access to education through infrastructural development at the basic level to create a conducive environment for pupils at that level to excel.

Mr. Kwakye said with the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy which had opened second cycle education for pupils irrespective of their financial background, it was important to adequately prepare them for smooth transition.

The MCE called on the chiefs and other stakeholders in the communities to own and maintain the facilities to protect the investment for posterity.

Mr Sarfo Kantanka, the Municipal Education Director applauded the Assembly for its continuous provision of infrastructures which were promoting quality education in the Municipality.

He gave the assurance that his outfit would complement efforts of the government by strengthening supervision in school to ensure the desired outcomes were achieved.

He advised the teachers to work in close collaboration with local stakeholders to improve academic work collectively.