Municipal Culture Department of Kpone-Katamanso organizes blood donation

The Culture Department of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly as part of the 2022 Kpone Heritage Month commemoration, has joined forces with the Tema General Hospital to organize a voluntary blood donation exercise.

Ms. Sandra Boison, Kpone-Katamanso Cultural Director told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that blood was essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

“Blood donation is lifesaving, which starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant,” she said.

She explained that the Assembly decided to support the General Hospital to restock its blood bank.

Ms. Boison said blood was needed by women with complications during pregnancy and childbirth, children with severe anaemia, often resulting from malaria or malnutrition, accident victims, and surgical and cancer patients.

She reiterated that there was the need for a regular supply of blood because it could be stored only for a limited period before use, therefore, the need to regularly donate blood to ensure that blood would be available whenever and wherever it was needed.

Ms. Boison said blood was the most precious gift that anyone could give to another person and that was why the Assembly set out to mobilize the people during this year’s Kpone Heritage Day commemoration to donate blood.

She, therefore, commended health officials for their altruistic service to humankind and urged the public to do their part by voluntarily donating blood to help save the lives of those who might need transfusions.

Mr. John Ahadzie, the Blood Organizer at the Tema General Hospital, stated that thousands of people needed blood and its products to survive.

“Donating blood is an act of solidarity…by giving blood, you can relieve some of the strain that the COVID-19 pandemic is still putting on the health systems,” he said.

He added that donating just one pint of blood could save the lives of patients with diverse health conditions and therefore, encouraged the public to volunteer to donate blood to demonstrate their love for humankind.