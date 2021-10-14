Municipal, District Chief Executives in Bono Region assume office

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, on Thursday sworn into office 12 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and tasked them to prioritise development for the betterment of the people.

The Regional Minister took the MDCEs, successfully confirmed by their respective Assemblies a week ago, through the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy at a short ceremony held at the residency in Sunyani.

It was attended by Heads of Departments and Agencies, traditional rulers, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Presiding Members of the Assemblies.

They comprised Mr Ansu Kumi, Sunyani, Mr Drissa Quattara, Dormaa Central, Mr Kofi Adjei, Berekum, Mr Alexander Obour Damoah, Wenchi, Mr Evans Kofi Buadum, Sunyani West and Mr Andrews Bediako, Jaman South MCEs.

The rest were Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, Dormaa East, Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, Dormaa West, Mr Solomon Owusu, Jaman North, Dr Lucy Acheampong, Tain, Mr Dominic Oppong, Berekum West and Mr Emmanuel Akoneh, Banda DCEs

Mad. Owusu-Banahene noted that the overwhelming confirmation of the MDCEs in the region was an indication of confidence and challenged them to work hard to the expectation of the people.

She asked them to set the tone for development to thrive, saying there was no time for them to delay the development process in their respective areas.

Mad Owusu-Banahene tasked the MDCEs to inform themselves well with the local government processes and pledged to work closely with them for the benefit of the people.

She reminded the MDCEs peace was an essential factor for socio-economic growth and asked them to work in harmony with all stakeholders.

Mad Owusu-Banahene charged the MDCEs to secure all Assembly lands and also register their unregistered properties.

She also directed them to devise realistic strategies to increase revenue generation for the Assemblies to mobilise the required resources for development.

Mr Kwadwo Adjei Darko, a former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, reminded the MDCEs they were representatives of the government and the people and advised them to make time to meet everybody, saying “you don’t have the luxury of ample time.“

He entreated them to work under the Local Government Act 936 and ensure that people did not settle particularly on government reserved lands.

Mr Darko, also a former MP for Sunyani West, expressed concern about irresponsible allocation and demarcations of lands and asked the Assemblies to address the situation.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Arko II, the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality and Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, asked the MDCEs to work within the confines of the law, cultural norms and religious values of their areas and the country.

Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, congratulated the MDCEs and urged them to work hard to make the Party attractive and the government popular in the eyes of the people.

On behalf of the MDCEs, Mr Kofi Adjei, the Berekum MCE, expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their nomination and thanked traditional rulers, Assembly Members and the people of the region for their confirmation.

Mr Adjei pledged their commitment to work hard to widen the votes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in their respective areas for a landslide victory in the Election 2024.