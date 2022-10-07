Municipal GES to test pupils on National Standardised Test

The Ho Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with the Ho Municipal Parents’ Conference (HMPC), will conduct a trial test for Class two, Four, and Six pupils on 2022 National Standardised Test (NST) this month.

The Directorate and the HMPC, at a meeting, unanimously agreed to organise the test for the pupils to help improve performance in this year’s NST.

Mr Godwin Amelor, the Ho Municipal Director of Education, addressing participants at the Ho-Dome AME Zion Chapel, said Volta Region had the 14th position out of 16 Regions, in last year’s NST, adding the Region had a per cent in Mathematics and 12 per cent in English Language.

He said the pupils could not shade the answers appropriately on the scannable form, leading to the abysmal performance in the test, hence the trial test to prepare them ahead of the examination.

Mr Amelor said Ghana’s recent Education Strategic Plan, 2018-2030, sought to improve equitable access to and participation in inclusive quality education at all levels.

He said the Plan also sought to improve quality of teaching and learning and STEM at all levels and to promote sustainable and efficient management, financing and accountability of education service delivery.

The Municipal Director said, among the offshoots of the Plan is the introduction of the National Standardized Test which is to measure the learning outcomes of the educational reform at the basic level.

Mr Amelor said the government is playing its role by paying teachers’ salaries and providing Teaching and Learning materials, so parents should also support their children by providing them with the basic school needs.

This, he said, would help increase learning outputs, stressing “if you pay your child’s fees today, you will reap it tomorrow”.

He also asked Parent Associations to be responsible and accountable to help improve standard of education in the Municipality because in 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) six schools had zero per cent in the Municipality.

Mr Frank Adoba, the AME Zion Junior High School (JHS) PTA Chairman, implored parents to motivate teachers for quality education delivery in the Ho Municipality.

He also asked them to discipline and direct children to become responsible citizens.

The Ho Municipal Parents’ Conference (HMPC), an association of PTA Chairpersons, Treasurers and Secretaries in the Municipality had elected Philip Datsomor as interim Chairman, John Hilarious Mawulenu Nyonator as Vice-Chairman, Kelvin Aba as Secretary, Awoenam Ofori as Organiser and Mary Ama Tomey as Treasurer to produce draft Constitution for the Association in two weeks.

HMPC was formed to spear-head quality education delivery in the Ho Municipality.

The participants also agreed that parents of pupils that would be writing the trial test pay GH₵10 for the printing of the examination Papers and the scannable forms.

The assessment would measure pupils’ performance in English and Mathematics.