Municipal health directorate urged to reduce neonatal deaths

Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on the Municipal Directorate of Health to do more to control neonatal mortalities in the Municipality.

He however, commended the Directorate for reducing Mother-to-Child transmission of HIV from five per cent to three per cent and infant deaths.

Mr Kumi made the call in a statement signed by Mr Abubakari Yakubu, the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

According to the statement, the Municipal Chief Executive presented 50-inches flat-screened digital coloured television to support the Directorate’s annual award ceremony, aimed at honouring deserving health workers in the Municipality.

It also praised the Directorate for reducing malaria infections from 2.6 per cent to 0.4 per cent, saying the viral loading testing coverage also increased from 24 per cent to 51 per cent in a positive trajectory.

Vitamin ‘A’ coverage also increased from 96.6 per cent to 121.1 per cent, the statement added and expressed the hope that the Directorate would introduce realistic interventions to achieve significant health outcomes.