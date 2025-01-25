Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak Outlines Vision for Ghana’s Interior Security in Vetting Session

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Ministerial nominee for the Ministry of Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, shared his vision for enhancing the country’s internal security during his vetting session with Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Mubarak, who has a deep understanding of the nation’s security challenges, highlighted several key areas he aims to focus on if confirmed in the role, including police reform, prison conditions, and the rehabilitation of ex-convicts.

One of the most pressing issues Mubarak discussed was the need for police officers to wear body cameras. This move, he said, would ensure greater accountability and transparency, making it easier to address complaints of police misconduct, including extortion and brutality. The cameras, he argued, would provide real-time evidence of officers’ actions, promoting a culture of responsibility within the Ghana Police Service.

Mubarak also underscored the importance of reforming the recruitment and promotion structures in Ghana’s security services. He noted that systemic challenges, such as delayed promotions and limited career progression, have contributed to low morale within the police, fire, and prison services. He proposed implementing merit-based advancement systems and transparent evaluation procedures to address these frustrations.

The ministerial nominee also raised concerns about the state of Ghana’s prisons, particularly the daily feeding budget for inmates. With the current allocation at just GHC1.80 per day, he described the treatment of prisoners as “dehumanizing” and vowed to push for increased funding to improve the welfare of inmates. Mubarak stressed that better conditions would not only improve the lives of prisoners but would also support their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Mubarak’s support for the Ghana Police Service’s handling of the 2024 general elections was another highlight. He praised the force for refusing to use firearms during the polls, despite facing provocation, a decision that contributed to the absence of police-related fatalities during the elections. He pledged to assist the prosecution of individuals involved in electoral offenses, furthering his commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Another key aspect of Mubarak’s reform agenda was the renaming of prisons to “correctional centres,” a move he believes will help change the negative perceptions of ex-convicts. By shifting the focus from punishment to rehabilitation, Mubarak aims to create a more inclusive environment for individuals reintegrating into society after serving their sentences.

Finally, Mubarak spoke about strengthening Ghana’s internal security services as a whole. His vision is to improve personnel management, adopt new technologies, and allocate more resources to security agencies. These steps, he believes, are crucial in fostering public trust in the security forces and ensuring the nation’s safety and stability in the long term.

Muntaka’s proposals, if implemented, could bring significant reforms to the country’s security landscape, addressing longstanding issues while promoting a more transparent and humane approach to governance. His commitment to improving police accountability, enhancing the prison system, and ensuring a more inclusive approach to law enforcement demonstrates his readiness to lead the Ministry of Interior with a focus on both security and social justice.