Muntaka Mubarak Criticizes Dehumanizing Treatment of Prisoners and Pledges Reform

Interior Minister-designate and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, has voiced strong criticism over the poor treatment of prisoners in Ghana, particularly highlighting the “dehumanizing” nature of their feeding arrangements.

Mubarak expressed his shock upon learning that each inmate is allocated only GHC1.80 per day for meals, describing this as an unacceptable standard of care.

Speaking at his vetting, he questioned how such a meager amount could be considered adequate for prisoners, likening it to how much would be given to pets in households. “Even feeding, when I heard it yesterday, I was shocked that we can treat each other that way. Today, the rationing for a prisoner in Ghana is GHC1.80 for the whole day,” he said, emphasizing how such conditions are detrimental to both the inmates’ well-being and their rehabilitation.

Mubarak went on to argue that these conditions fail to rehabilitate prisoners, making it more likely they will emerge from jail even more hardened than before. “We are rather putting them in an area where we are expecting them to come out more criminal than they went in,” he remarked. He assured the Committee that, if confirmed, he would prioritize reforming the prison system, focusing on improving inmates’ treatment and addressing the systemic challenges within the system.

One of his main proposals is to decongest the prisons by separating remand prisoners from those who are convicted, a strategy he intends to implement not only in the Nsawam prison but in other facilities across the country as well. He also discussed the potential of the “Justice for All” project, a program that aims to expedite the hearing of cases, particularly for those on remand. Mubarak expressed hope that this would help relieve the overcrowding in the country’s prisons.

Muntaka’s remarks underscore the urgent need for prison reforms that balance justice with human dignity. His vision for a more humane prison system could significantly improve conditions for inmates and facilitate their successful reintegration into society.