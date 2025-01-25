Muntaka-Mubarak Declines to Comment on IGP Dampare’s Future, Says Decision Lies with President

Mohamed Muntaka-Mubarak, the Interior Minister-designate, has stated that he cannot offer any guarantees regarding the future of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, clarifying that such decisions are within the authority of President John Dramani Mahama.

During his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, January 24, Muntaka-Mubarak explained that while he would be able to assess the security team upon his approval, any recommendations concerning individual officers would be submitted to the President for final consideration.

He emphasized, “You know His Excellency John Mahama has a vision and objectives for which Ghanaians have voted for him. All that would be reviewed in line, and those that would be helpful in the national interest I will support.” However, Muntaka-Mubarak made it clear that it was not his role to make decisions about specific individuals within the security services, noting that he could only make recommendations, and the final decision rests with the President.

“I can only make a recommendation about one individual or the other to the President, whom all of us are serving,” he added. Muntaka-Mubarak also expressed respect for the hard work of the security agencies, including the police, acknowledging their dedication to maintaining public safety. “Since I was nominated and interacting with them, I can see that they are breaking their back to keep us safe,” he said.

His comments come at a time of increasing discussions around potential changes in the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, as the government seeks to realign the country’s security apparatus with its broader national goals.