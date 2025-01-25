Muntaka Mubarak Pledges Reform, Professionalism and Security Enhancements

Interior Minister-designate Muntaka Mubarak has outlined a comprehensive plan to strengthen Ghana’s security services, ensure professionalism, and address internal challenges within the sector.

During his vetting by the Appointments Committee on January 24, 2025, Mubarak stressed that only qualified individuals would be recruited into the security services under his leadership to uphold high standards and professionalism.

Muntaka, who represents Asawase in Parliament, reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating excessive partisanship within the security services, particularly in the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service. He indicated that while the recruitment process would be reviewed, it would focus on academic and physical qualifications, ensuring a balanced approach without canceling previously made recruitments.

In terms of enhancing professionalism, Muntaka emphasized the importance of body cameras for police officers on duty to curb misconduct and ensure accountability. He also proposed the creation of an Independent Police Standards Bureau, as well as similar bodies across other security agencies, to address complaints and restore public trust in law enforcement.

Muntaka expressed concern over the inadequate conditions in prisons, particularly citing the GH¢1.80 daily ration for prisoners. He promised to promote public-private partnerships to equip inmates with skills for reintegration into society and reiterated his support for the 2016 decision to rename the Prisons Service to the Correctional Centre to reflect a focus on rehabilitation.

On the issue of the Fire Service, Muntaka acknowledged the lack of new fire tenders for the past decade and pledged to retool the service to improve its effectiveness. Additionally, he highlighted the increasing threat of small arms proliferation along Ghana’s borders and proposed the procurement of more gun-detection gadgets to support law enforcement efforts at ports and border areas.

Muntaka also supported the prosecution of individuals involved in electoral violence, noting that around 150 perpetrators had already been arrested and were facing legal action. He lauded the Ghana Police Service for its strategic and measured response to the presidential and parliamentary elections, particularly for avoiding the use of firearms and minimizing casualties.

Turning to the ongoing conflict in Bawku, Muntaka assured that he would work closely with the security services to bring lasting peace to the region. He also called for a national conference on the future of the chieftaincy institution to resolve underlying conflicts and promote unity across the country.

As Muntaka’s nomination moves through the parliamentary process, his vision for a more efficient and professional security apparatus aims to address the critical needs of the nation’s security sector and ensure that Ghana remains a peaceful and secure environment for all.