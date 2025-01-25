Muntaka Mubarak Promises Reform in Promotion System for Ghana’s Security Services

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawase and nominee for the position of Interior Minister, has pledged to overhaul the promotion system within Ghana’s security services, particularly the Ghana Police Service, if confirmed in the role.

During his vetting session, Muntaka expressed concerns over the current promotion system, which he believes places too much emphasis on time served rather than merit. He pointed out that some officers may misunderstand the “at least four years” criterion for promotions, wrongly assuming that it guarantees automatic advancement. This, he said, creates a demotivating environment, especially for officers who may have demonstrated outstanding performance.

To address this, Muntaka called for a shift toward a more transparent, merit-based promotion system, similar to those in the private sector. He proposed the implementation of clear performance reviews, well-documented promotion criteria, and the possibility of faster advancement for those who exceed expectations.

“I will look into it in real detail,” Muntaka said, referring to the promotion process within the police force. He acknowledged that many officers have already been promoted, but emphasized the need for greater scrutiny and improvement in the process. He also stressed the importance of educating security personnel about the criteria and procedures for promotions.

Muntaka highlighted the expertise of Ghana’s security services and suggested that learning from best practices in other countries could be beneficial in refining the promotion system.

If appointed, Muntaka’s proposed reforms could significantly shift the way promotions are handled within Ghana’s security agencies, with a stronger focus on performance and dedication over time served. He also urged Ghanaians to support him in his efforts to improve the security sector if he is approved by Parliament.