Muntaka Mubarak Vows to Enhance Ghana’s Safety as Interior Minister

Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister-designate for the Interior, has expressed his commitment to working alongside President John Dramani Mahama to make Ghana a safer place for its citizens and businesses.

In a heartfelt Facebook post responding to his nomination, the Asawase lawmaker acknowledged the trust the President has placed in him and vowed to collaborate with all agencies under the Ministry of the Interior to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

Mubarak emphasized his goal to make Ghana the safest country in the sub-region, a vision he plans to pursue by strengthening internal security measures and fostering partnerships across various security organizations. He also took a moment to express his gratitude to the people of Asawase, his constituency, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their unwavering support.

This appointment comes as part of a broader reshuffle announced by President Mahama on January 21, 2025, which included several key ministerial nominations. Alongside Mubarak, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah was named Minister of Defence, and Kofi Iddie Adams was appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation. Additionally, Samuel Nartey George is set to take charge of the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, while Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa were nominated for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, respectively.

As the new cabinet prepares for its official swearing-in and subsequent parliamentary approval, all eyes are on the efforts these leaders will make to push forward Ghana’s development agenda, with security, infrastructure, and international relations being key areas of focus.