Alhaji Mubarack Muntaka Mohammed, the NDC Member of Parliament for Asawase, has retained his seat in parliament.

Alhaji Muntaka, who is also the Minority Chief Whip, obtained 51,659 of the parliamentary votes to beat his main contender, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, who had 31,256 votes on the ticket of the NPP.

A total of 82,915 registered voters cast their votes in the most calm and peaceful elections in the Constituency since 1992.

In the presidential ballot, NDC’s candidate Mr John Dramani Mahama obtained 47,460 votes while NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo, had 35,214 votes.

Ghana Union Movement (GUM) had 248, CPP 32, GFP 10, GCPP 7, APC 15, LPG 9, PNC 22, PPP 16, NDP 11 and the Independent candidate 10.