Muntaka says they have not been consulted before leadership reshuffle

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, former Minority Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament, says he and his colleagues in the previous leadership were never consulted ahead of the changes.

At a press conference held in Parliament on Thursday, Alhaji Muntaka, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, urged the public to disregard assertions that there were comprehensive consultations regarding the changes.

“We were never consulted, no elder engaged me, and I will be happy if the person who engaged me can come out to that effect. All the assertions are false,” he told the media in Accra.

He challenged the legitimacy of his removal and the authority of Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the National Chairman, to write to Speaker Alban Bagbin making those changes.

The NDC on Tuesday, January 24, replaced Mr Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South, with Dr Ato Forson, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP, as the new Minority Leader.

Per the letter addressed to Speaker Bagbin, made available to the Ghana News Agency, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Deputy Minority Leader, was replaced with Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, MP for Ellembelle, while Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief Whip, was substituted with Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP, Adaklu.

Mr Cletus Avoka, the NDC MP for Zebilla East, explained that since Parliament was on recess and Speaker Bagbin had not read the letter on the floor of the House, “Haruna and co are still in charge of affairs.”

The Party’s decision has received mixed reactions among some supporters in Tamale South and Asawase, calling on the NDC leadership to reinstate Mr Iddrisu and Alhaji Mubarak.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC Chairman, had explained that the decision was apt and worked best for the collective interest.

Mr Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, said those who mattered were contacted for the necessary inputs.

“This decision was taken after wide consultation. If you look at the apex leadership of the party, that consultation was done…,” he said.