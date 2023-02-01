Muntaka Supporters seek spiritual intervention for his reinstatement

Supporters of Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Sunday held special prayers (Al-Qunut) at the Nurul-Islam Mosque in Kumasi, to seek spiritual intervention for his reinstatement as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.

Al Qunut is the name of a supplication offered during prayer at a specific point while standing for a particular request from God.

Thousands of the supporters participated with Islamic chants like “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar” to seek God’s face.

Sheikh Abdul Razak, the Chief Imam of the Mosque, indicated that it was time Muslims came together to rally behind the MP for his assistance to Muslims and Islam in general.

He said Muslims would do what was right so long as it was within the remits of the law to ensure the reinstatement of Alhaji Muntaka.

“We don’t seek to obstruct NDC business as Muslims, but it is our duty to defend the MP’s exemplary life that he has lived in various Muslim communities across Ghana,” he added.

He called on all Muslims to continue to press until the National Democratic Party Leadership did the needful.

Meanwhile the chiefs and people of Dagomba Line, in Kumasi, have added their voice to the call for Alhaji Muntaka’s reinstatement.

At a press conference, Mr Hudu Iddriss Bonsudung, who spoke on behalf of the people, said as it stood now, there was no Muslim nor northerner in the Minority Leadership in Parliament.

That, he said, was unacceptable and that the NDC Leadership would have made extensive consultation before coming up with that action.

Mr Bonsudung said Alhaji Muntaka and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, represented the four northern regions, and it was important that they were reinstated to ensure harmony in the party.

The NDC, in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, dated January 23, made changes in the Leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, replacing Mr Iddrisu with Dr Ato Forson, as the Minority Leader.

Mr Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, replaced Mr James Klutse Avedzi, MP, Ketu North, as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, replaces Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, MP, Asawase, as the Minority Whip.