MuntakaVows to Keep Identity of NPP MP Who Supported Bagbin’s Election as Speaker a Secret

Interior Minister-designate, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has pledged to take the secret of the NPP MP who helped elect Alban Bagbin as Speaker of the 8th Parliament to his grave.

The Asawase MP made this declaration during his vetting by the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on Friday, January 24, 2025, when questioned by Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Muntaka, who was the Chief Whip at the time of the 8th Parliament’s Speaker election, insisted that no one, including security agencies, would ever uncover the identity of the NPP MP who crossed party lines to support the NDC’s Bagbin. When Afenyo-Markin challenged him to reveal if he had information about the MP’s identity, Muntaka responded firmly: “You don’t know, it’s not true. You can only guess, you can’t say you know.”

He further emphasized that even his wife would never learn the identity, saying, “I work with people and I have vowed that not even my wife will know this; I will die with it and I meant it.”

The election for the Speaker of Parliament in 2021 saw a rare situation where both the Majority and Minority caucuses had 136 MPs each, which made it difficult to elect a Speaker. However, the NDC secured 137 votes, ultimately making Alban Bagbin the Speaker. It later emerged that one NPP MP had secretly voted with the NDC, causing a stir, but the identity of this individual remains unknown to this day.

Muntaka’s unwavering vow to protect the identity of the NPP MP adds a layer of mystery to the events surrounding the election, with the political world still speculating over who the rogue MP might have been.