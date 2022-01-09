Muramura Community CHPS Compound gets support

The Muramura Community CHPS Compound in the Asante Akyim municipality has received a massive boost of health related items.

The items which was donated by the Queen mother of the community Nana Akua Frimpongmaa II, at a durbar last weekend forms part of her objectives by providing sustainable and healthy environment within the community and health sectors.

The items donated worth GHC 13, 000 included boxes of hand sanitizers, delivery pads, hand gloves, medicines, maternity ward equipment among others.

The Chief of Muramura Community, Nana Gyakye Amor II commended the kind gesture from the queen mother.

“I would urge all who are far and near to emulate the wonderful thing our queen mother has done. This is all what we want so that our community can improve,” he said.

“I have been a chief for the past years and I have not witnessed any life-changing experience like this by the queen mother. We are really grateful to her and her palace, I urge all to follow her gestures,” he added.

Mr. Jeffrey Kyei Baffour, special aid to the queen mother in an interview with this portal revealed that the office of the queen mother Nana Akua Frimpongmaa II, has outlined plans of providing support to residents through such gestures.

He said, “Even before the crowning of Nanahemaa, she had the CHPS Compound at heart, so this just the beginning. She has promised to give back to the community where she will provide sustainable amenities and support,”.

Dignitaries at the occasion were Nana Boateng, Akwamuhene Nana Boakye, Assembly member, Hon. Felix Kyei and unit committee members and the entire community.

Akwamuhene Nana Boakye expressed his gratitude to the queen mother and added up to the call by Nana Gyakye Amo II that all are invited to the support of the community’s needs.