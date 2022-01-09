Muramura Residents Appeal to Government for Support

Traditional rulers, elders and chiefs of Muramura community in the Asante Akyim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region has called on the government to provide sustainable social amenity centers.

The disclosure was made at a fundraising durbar organized last weekend to solicit for support towards the development of some basic community schools.

Safohene Nana Gyakye Amo II, in his speech reiterated the need for the government, NGOs and other stakeholders to give back to the community.

He stated that the provision of health equipments and logistics would go a long a long way to help curb the spread of untimely deaths and other diseases.

In an interview with this portal, some residents (Names Witheld) lamented on the poor sanitation systems, lack of drainage systems among others.

They added that the lack of these systems has deprived them as a developed community.

They, however, used the opportunity to appeal to the Member of Parliament of the constituency to come to their aid.