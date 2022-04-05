Murder Of 21-year-old Rickshaw Rider Under Investigation

The Bono Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the gruesome murder of John Bonyaa, a 21-year-old rickshaw rider at Bodamni-Nkwanta, a farming community near Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 31, 2021 at around 1100 hours and the Police had since deposited the body of Bonyaa at the Sunyani Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, who is the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said no arrest had been made so far.

He said the body was discovered lying in a supine position with a nylon rope tied at the neck through the mouth with blood clot and bruises on the face.

ASP Oppong said the Police received a distress call from Ahmed Ibrahim, the Assembly member for the Imamkrom Electoral Area in the Municipality, saying, the Police followed up and brought the body to the Chiraa Police station, where one Sylvester Bonyaa, the father of the deceased identified the body.

“The Police then suspected that the deceased might have been killed by thieves and his rickshaw stolen”, he said, adding that, the Police later went back to comb the scene and found a yellowish rickshaw with an empty tank abandoned in the bush.