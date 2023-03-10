Murder of young soldier: John Mahama saddened

Former President John Dramani Mahama has commiserated with the bereaved family of the young soldier who was murdered at Ashaiman.

The former President, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman.”

“Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved and grieving family, and the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces.”

He noted that as a former Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, he did appreciate how such unexpected deaths affected the Force.

However, he encouraged the Armed Forces to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act.

“There are obviously many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime. The military must, therefore, refrain from meeting out extra-judicial justice on them,” Mr Mahama said.

“I also sympathise with the victims of the torture in Ashaiman as a result of this unfolding death of a serving soldier.”

Mr Mahama prayed that all Ghanaians found peace and harmony in “this dear country, as the Government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces; including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected.