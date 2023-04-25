Murnau City and Atwima deepens relations to bring sustainable development

The Mayor of Murnau City in Bavaria, Germany, Mr. Rolf Beuting has led a delegation to visit Atwima, a community in the Atwima Kwanwoma District to deliberate on sustainable development for the two communitities.

The visit, which was part of the sister-community relationship between Atwima and Murnau city, provided a platform for the delegation and the chiefs of Atwima, to ascertain means of bringing sustainable development to both communities.

The two communities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) about four years ago in Murnau to have sister relations, aimed at leveraging on cultural and traditional exchanges to promote development, especially in the areas of education, health, improve sanitation as well as mitigation measures to curb the problems associated with climate change.

The Murnau city, as part of the sister-relationship, also presented a Fire Tender to the Fire Post at Atwima, upon a request by the Atwimahene, Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, to be used to fight fire occurrences in the community.

Mr. Julius Kuumuor, Chief Fire Officer, at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Head Quarters, who received the Fire Tender on behalf of the Atwima community, promised that the truck would be properly maintained to serve its intended purpose.

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, speaking at a meeting with the delegation thanked the Murnau city for its continuous support since the inception of the relationship with Atwima.

He said aside the Fire Tender, Murnau city had supported the development of the Atwima-Kwanwoma district in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation and protection of the environment through the planting of trees in some communities in the district.

Nana Agyei Brempong said the tree planting exercise, which was carried out with a delegation from Murnau some four years ago along some riverbanks at Atwima, was helping to curb the menace that came with climate change.

He later took the delegation to the German /Ghanaian School at Denkyemuoso, the Maternity Heath Post and a modern library at Atwima Techiman, which were all established with the support from the Murnau city.

The delegation also visited the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly to see some development projects ongoing in the area.

Mr Prince Karikari, District Chief Executive of Atwima Kwanwoma, briefed them on the work and duties of the assembly.

He also led the mayor and the delegation to visit the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Centre at Twedie, the Kwanwoma Senior High School, a land fill site, and the Agenda 111 hospital which is under construction.