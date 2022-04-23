Musah Alidu’s Family Calls On U/W Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih

The family of Musah Alidu, 44, have appealed to the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, to help facilitate the processes for their brother to get justice.

“Stand firm and fight for us. We are considered strangers in Gwollu and you are our father, you must fight for justice for our brother”, Mr. Abubakar Zakaria Wintima Junior, head of the family delegation pleaded.

The delegation met with Dr Bin Salih at his office to express their gratitude to him for the support provided to the Nasara Coordinator of the NPP since the unfortunate incident occurred.

Mr Wintima Junior said many people were reading different meanings into the incident, but for the family, “we are ever prepared to work diligently with the regional minister and the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.”

He said the victim had been fighting for the good of the NPP and did not deserve to suffer such a barbaric and humiliating act.

“The family is, therefore, petitioning for support from all to help fight for justice for the victim”, Mr Wintima said.

Reacting to the family’s petition, Dr Bin Salih said the Regional Security Council would delve into the matter and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book

He gave the assurance that Mr Alidu would not suffer in vain and urged the security agencies to work harder and arrest the culprits to face the law.

Dr Bin Salih said the incident was a criminal act and whoever took part in that crime would be fished out and action taken against them.

The Regional Minister told the delegation that security matters in the region were being handled by the Regional Security Council and not an individual as being alleged by some people in the communities.

He said the Regional Coordinating Council would take up all the hospital bills and had already deposited GH¢6,000 to be used to defray part of his bills.

Mr Alidu who was the NPP Nasara Coordinator of the Sissala West Constituency was attacked on Monday night by unknown assailants at Gwollu and was on admission at the Upper West Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested two suspects at Gwollu and brought them to Wa to assist the police in their investigations.

The Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Chief Inspector Mr. Gideon Boateng, who confirmed the arrest of the two suspects, said so far, four suspected persons had been arrested since the incident occurred.

He mentioned Mr Alidu Wajia and Mr Sumani Liman, both of them farmers and natives of Gwollu as those arrested on Thursday, April 21.

However, the two suspects who were earlier arrested had been put before the Wa Magistrate Court charged with suspected attempt of committing murder and reminded into police custody to reappear in court on May 4.

The Regional Police Command, advised the people to desist from taking the law into their own hands at the least provocation but to always report such matters to the police for action.