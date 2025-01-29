Musah Superior Claims Mahama Appointed Sam George to Silence Him on Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill

Former Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Musah Superior, has suggested that former President John Dramani Mahama appointed Sam George as Communications Minister to quiet his strong stance on the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Superior argued that Mahama’s recent appointments and changing stance on the controversial bill are linked.

Superior pointed out that before the 2024 elections, Sam George had been vocal about the bill, threatening that Mahama would “know no peace” if he did not sign the legislation into law. However, after the election, Mahama has been wavering in his position, expressing a desire for further discussions rather than a firm commitment to pass the bill. Superior believes that this shift in Mahama’s stance is directly tied to George’s appointment, which he views as an attempt to neutralize the MP’s advocacy for the bill.

“You know this gay, lesbian thing. You know how Sam George and Mahama were forceful about it and Mahama said he is a Christian and that his faith will not allow him to encourage it,” Superior remarked. He noted that Mahama had previously urged President Akufo-Addo to sign the bill, but now seems reluctant to move forward with it. Superior expressed disappointment that the bill has expired and questioned why Mahama has backed down from his previous position.

Superior continued, suggesting that Mahama’s appointment of Sam George was a strategic move to prevent him from continuing his vocal support for the bill, especially since George had previously vowed that Mahama would face consequences if the bill was not signed. “He has given the loudest person a juicy appointment so we are waiting in Sam George,” Superior added, indicating that the appointment is likely an attempt to curb George’s influence and control the narrative surrounding the bill.

Superior concluded by questioning the credibility of Mahama’s government, suggesting that the flip-flopping on such an important issue could impact their ability to deliver on promises to the electorate. “That is why I believe they may not be able to deliver,” he said.