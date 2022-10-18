MUSEC taking steps to prevent post-BECE violence

The Obuasi Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) is taking steps to prevent post-BECE violence, which has characterised the examination in the municipality over the years.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), made this known to journalists after touring some examinations centres to monitor the progress of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the area.

He admonished the candidates to eschew all forms of violence after the exams and warned that security was on high alert to avert any form of clashes.

After visiting the Complex Junior High School, AGA School and Obuasi Senior High Technical examination centres, the MCE expressed satisfaction with the process and said the candidates appeared well composed while security remained very tight.

He advised them to guard against examination malpractices, which could render all the efforts and resources committed to their education useless.

To ensure pupils were adequately prepared for the examination, Mr Adansi-Bonah said the Assembly organised orientations for both teachers and candidates as well as two mock examinations every year.

“We have been doing this over the years and the good results we are seeing are proof of our investment in the education sector,” he noted.

Mr George Alfred Koomson, the Municipal Education Director, disclosed that 2,324 pupils, comprising 1,110 boys and 1,214 girls, were writing this year’s BECE in the Municipality.

In all, 57 schools made up of 25 public and 32 private schools had presented candidates.