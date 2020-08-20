Revenues of Germany’s music industry in the first half (H1) of this year increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year from the same period of 2019, the German Music Industry Association (BVMI) announced on Thursday.

According to BVMI, the music industry in Germany generated revenues of 783.7 million euros (925.8 million U.S. dollars) in H1 through audio streams and the sale of CDs, downloads and vinyl records.

Audio streaming further strengthened its position as the format with the highest sales and revenues increased by 20.7 percent compared with the previous year, BMVI noted, adding that although video streaming grew even “more significantly” in H1 with 31.3 percent, it still had a very small market share of only 3.3 percent.

Sales of CDs on the other hand “suffered greatly” and fell by 22.9 percent from the previous year while vinyl records achieved a growth of 4.6 percent.

“The fact that the industry as a whole proved resilient during the coronavirus crisis in the first half of 2020 is very pleasing and a result of the successful digital strategy of the member companies in recent years,” said Florian Druecke, chairman of the board of BVMI.

According to BVMI, digital channels grew by 16.4 percent in H1 to a share of almost 75 percent of total revenues, with audio streaming accounting for the largest share of the music industry’s revenues, at 65.7 percent.

Despite the slight growth in the music industry, Druecke said the development should “not distract from how big the crisis is for the live sector.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts and festivals all over Germany have been canceled or postponed. Even if they still take place, they may only be held with a limited audience and strict health regulations such as minimum distance requirements. Enditem