Music lovers to be thrilled at 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival 

The 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz returns with the promise of exhilarating experiences for music lovers to Feel the Jazz, Everywhere!

Africa’s premier jazz festival takes place on 29 and 30 September 2023 at the Sandton International Convention Central, with an exciting line-up of headlining jazz stars from across the world.

Over two fun-filled days, across the four main stages, the producers of the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz have curated a show for music lovers to reconnect and feel the jazz everywhere.

The Dinaledi Stage will be headlined by the most successful cross-over musician of his generation, Grammy Award winner Swiss harpist Andreas Vollenweider and Friends Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo and Vuyo Tshuma on Vocals who will represent the Mzansi version of the grand doowop tradition with inimitable style.

The Grand Stage will also feature the marvellous trumpeter, multi-band leader and composer, Marcus Wyatt; and Kwa Zulu Natal bred guitar maestro, Ernie Smith.

Another Grammy Award winner, pianist and composer Robert Glasper will headline The Conga Stage, alongside a league of contemporary jazz giants respected in straight ahead jazz and their foray into other genres.

Both casuals and connoisseurs will be wowed by leading reedman Alexander Beets’ Quintet with pianist Miguel Rodriguez, bassist Marius Beets, drummer Sven Rozier and tenor man Lucas Santana. They will present a perfect blend of swing, ballads, standards and originals, drenched in verve of contemporary jazz.

“We have been a sponsor and partner to the Joy of Jazz for over 20 years, and we are immensely proud to be affiliated with an event of such high quality. We’re excited about this world-class festival’s future and our continued association with Johannesburg’s premier jazz event – it is cause for celebration and a tribute to the city.

Since its inception in 1997, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival has provided a platform for African artists to join the world stage along with global icons,” says Yolisa Koza Head of Brand Experience at Standard Bank.

She adds: “Bringing international artists to local audiences is as important to us as nurturing and growing local jazz talent: The 2023 Joy of Jazz will bring jazz enthusiasts the best of both.

Standard Bank is committed to supporting the arts as we recognise the importance of encouraging creative expression, engagement and social interaction. We have seen the role that the arts play in meaningfully growing and transforming people and communities.”

