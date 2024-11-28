Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Entertainment

    Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi has lost his mother

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi has lost his mother.
    Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa passed away on 13th November, 2024 at Mpraeso General Hospital in the Eastern Region.
    Kojo Antwi in a statement said “the good mother who inspired Mr Music Man Kojo Antwi’s great song Bre bre Anowaa is gone”.
    Read below the full statement:
    Call to Glory
    The good mother who inspired Mr Music Man Kojo Antwi’s great song Bre bre Anowaa is gone.
    It is with sadness that Mr Music Man The Maestro Kojo Antwi and his siblings and their families announce to the general public, the media, music, culture and tourism fraternity and all lovers, friends and fans worldwide, the passing of their beloved mother Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa on 13th November, 2024 at Mpraeso General Hospital.
    A fortieth day gathering will be announced for all friends and sympathizers to attend and grant comfort and a shoulder to lean on to the family.
    May the soul of Mr Music Man Kojo Antwi’s beloved mother Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa rest in Peace.
    Bre bre Anowaa!
    Further details would be announced soon.
    By Kweku Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana

    Previous article
    The Role of Digital Currencies in Ghana’s Economy
    Next article
    Hassan Ayariga Tours Eastern Region with Street, Community Connect Campaign
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Kwabena Agyapong Critiques Kufuor’s Development Strategy, Calls for Greater Focus on Ashanti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwabena Agyapong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE