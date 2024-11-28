Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi has lost his mother.

Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa passed away on 13th November, 2024 at Mpraeso General Hospital in the Eastern Region.

Kojo Antwi in a statement said “the good mother who inspired Mr Music Man Kojo Antwi’s great song Bre bre Anowaa is gone”.

Read below the full statement:

Call to Glory

It is with sadness that Mr Music Man The Maestro Kojo Antwi and his siblings and their families announce to the general public, the media, music, culture and tourism fraternity and all lovers, friends and fans worldwide, the passing of their beloved mother Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa on 13th November, 2024 at Mpraeso General Hospital.

A fortieth day gathering will be announced for all friends and sympathizers to attend and grant comfort and a shoulder to lean on to the family.

May the soul of Mr Music Man Kojo Antwi’s beloved mother Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa rest in Peace.

Bre bre Anowaa!

Further details would be announced soon.

By Kweku Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana