Music Mogul Bulldog Blasts Ex-President Akufo-Addo in Explosive Radio Rant

Renowned artist manager Lawrence Asiamah, widely known as Bulldog, unleashed a fiery tirade against former President Nana Akufo-Addo during a live radio interview on Accra FM, accusing him of plunging Ghana into economic despair and vowing he would “live long and suffer” for his alleged failures. The outburst, marks one of the most visceral public condemnations of Akufo-Addo’s presidency since he left office in January 2025.

“Akufo-Addo was the wrong leader for Ghana—a ‘nipa fon paaa’ [useless person] who showed neither respect nor compassion for citizens,” Bulldog declared, his voice seething. “He inflicted pain on millions, and that pain will haunt him. Let him live to 120 years in agony, wishing for death but never finding it.” The comments, made during a heated exchange with host Nana Romeo, reflect simmering anger among critics who blame Akufo-Addo’s administration for hyperinflation, a debt crisis, and controversial policies like the botched e-levy.

When pressed on his harsh tone, Bulldog doubled down: “No one can demand I respect him. He deserves no greetings in public. Even his ally Bediatuo [Nana Bediatuo Asante, former Executive Secretary] is suffering now—where is he?” The reference to Akufo-Addo’s close aide, who has kept a low profile since the ex-president’s exit, underscores the personal nature of the attack.

Bulldog’s diatribe amplifies broader discontent over Akufo-Addo’s legacy. Despite initial optimism surrounding his 2017 “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda, his tenure ended with the country embroiled in a $3 billion IMF bailout and widespread protests over austerity measures. Supporters argue his infrastructure projects and free senior high school policy advanced development, but critics like Bulldog dismiss these as overshadowed by “elitism and mismanagement.”

Political analysts caution that such visceral rhetoric, while cathartic for some, risks deepening polarization. “Public figures venting rage on air may resonate with frustrated citizens, but it doesn’t foster accountability or solutions,” noted governance expert Dr. Kojo Pumpuni. “This is performative anger, not progress.”

Akufo-Addo’s camp has yet to respond, but the episode highlights the volatile intersection of celebrity influence and politics in Ghana. As the nation grapples with recovery under President Mahama’s new administration, Bulldog’s curse-laden broadside serves as a stark reminder of the raw wounds left by years of economic strife—and the enduring power of a microphone to amplify them.