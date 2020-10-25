Telecommunications giants, MTN, will organise a digital music conference on October 29, 2020 to share insights with international and locally based professionals in the creative arts and entertainment industry.

The virtual conference would take place under the theme ‘How to monetize your work and the Challenges of digital media’.

Mr. Noel Kojo Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Ghana said this was the better time to talk about the effective use of technology amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“With the global pandemic and the phenomenal uptake of digital services, there is no better time to discuss this topic,” he said in statement.

He added that the use of technology had aided in some aspects of our lives and now there was the need to pay attention to the music business.

“Technology is already helping us fix payments , dating, banking, transportation and governance. It is time to take a look at the music business,”he said.

He encouraged all stakeholders and persons in the industry to join the discussion.

Panelists for the conference include Rex Omar, Chairman GHAMRO, Cynthia Quarcoo, Managing CQ legal and consulting and Founder Africa 1 Media, Yoel Kenan, Gillian Ezra and Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx entertainment.

The panelists would share their experiences and ideas on how artistes can monetize contents in the digital space.