Musician Nacee Urges President Mahama to Fulfill Promises to Ghana’s Youth

Ghanaian musician Nacee has issued a strong call to President John Dramani Mahama to honour the promises he made to the youth of the country, highlighting the significance of these commitments in securing their overwhelming support during the election.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Nacee emphasized that failing to deliver on these promises would not only be a disappointment to the youth but could also damage Mahama’s credibility and relationship with them.

“My only advice for John Dramani Mahama is that whatever promises he gave to the youth of Ghana, he should do his best to fulfil them because the whole of Ghana is green, and it shows that Ghana has gained independence,” Nacee stated. He expressed his personal joy in being part of what he described as the “second independence,” referencing the historic significance of the current moment in Ghana’s political journey, paralleling the first independence under Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. “I am happy to be part of the second independence, and I’m happy to be part of the independence. The first one was with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah—I wasn’t there, but today I am here,” he added.

In the same interview, Nacee also revealed an interesting encounter with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who initially approached him to produce a campaign song. However, he shared that the NPP later withdrew their request. “I told them that I’m there if they want me to record a song for them; they should come, but I think they were a bit scared, so those that came forward didn’t come again,” he noted.

As the nation looks to the future, Nacee’s comments reflect a widespread expectation for President Mahama to deliver on his promises, particularly to the youth, who played a crucial role in his electoral victory.