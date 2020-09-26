Reuben Abusah alias Last Burial, a 20-year-old musician and a resident of Akatsi in the Volta Region, has been sentenced by the Ho Circuit Court to two years imprisonment in hard labour for lottery fraud.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of defrauding by false pretense and was convicted on his own plea.

Abusah was also fined GHC2,400 for the offence of impersonation or in default serve 12 months imprisonment in hard labour by the Court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor.

The convict is one of three persons standing trial for various acts of impersonation and defrauding by false pretense in relation to the operations of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The two accused; Godwin Agbenyefia alias Demon and Kelvin Kwame Abouze alias Kartel, both pleaded not guilty to their respective charges of impersonation and defrauding by false pretense. The Court denied them bail and they would re-appear on October 8, 2020.

The Volta Regional Police Command said it was keenly monitoring activities of lotto fraudsters in the Region and taking pragmatic steps at apprehending persons involved in such acts.

The Command also admonished the public to be wary of miscreants who paraded themselves as staff of NLA and report their activities to the Authority or the Police for necessary action.