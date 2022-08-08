Musician Xeyoa Discusses His Rise to Success

Independent Hip-Hop recording artist Xeyoa hails from Philadelphia Pennsylvania, United States. He has amassed over 10k streams across all platforms in the first year after breaking into the rap scene, as well as over 100k social media followers.

Xeyoa appears to have no upper bounds. His enticing melodic hooks catch every pocket on the beats. Thousands of streams of his new song have already been created by all DSPs. He keeps growing his fan base and increasing his numbers across all media.

His age, versatility easily distinguish him from other artists in the industry and I believe it is only a matter of time before we see him obtain a global audience with no manager, label, or distribution deal is making a place for himself in the industry at only 15 years old.