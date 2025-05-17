MUSIGA Advocates for Musicians’ Minimum Wage in Stakeholder Discussions

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is advancing efforts to establish a minimum wage for musicians through consultations with industry stakeholders.

The initiative aims to ensure fair compensation and improve working conditions for artists.

Key steps include engaging music consultant Kingsley Ofei-Nkansah (Sax) and holding talks with representatives of +233, a prominent live performance venue in Ghana. These discussions form part of MUSIGA’s strategy to collaborate with local and international partners in crafting a sustainable wage framework.

The push follows recent commentary from religious leaders, including Rev. Dag Heward-Mills and Rev. Elishah Amoako, who emphasized the need to value musicians’ contributions. MUSIGA General Secretary S.K. Agyemang stated, “Our engagements with Sax and +233 reflect our commitment to equitable pay. Leaders like Rev. Heward-Mills reinforce the urgency of this reform.”

MUSIGA’s initiative seeks to address longstanding disparities in artist remuneration, aligning with broader goals to strengthen Ghana’s music ecosystem through structured financial support and industry partnerships.