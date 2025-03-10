MUSIGA Has Betrayed Okomfuo Kwaadee – Apostle Dr. Okofo Fire

The founder and leader of the Great Warriors Fire Church, Apostle (Dr.) Okofo Fire has taken a swipe against the Musicians Union of Ghana for what he described as neglect of music icon Okomfuo Kwaadee at a time that he said the musician needed the support of the Union most.

His swipe stems from the recent alleged mental health condition of the music icon, which took music lovers, particularly his fans, by storm via the Internet.

Whereas a section of the public described his condition as “madness”, others sympathized with him and even accused his managers of taking undue advantage of his condition.

According to Apostle (Dr.) Okofo Fire, the Union should have intervened by stopping his condition from going viral on the internet by quickly going to his aid to avoid sensationalism of his state on the internet.

He also expressed regrets about how people are labelling his condition as “madness” when his condition is not beyond cure. Though he attributed Okomfuo Kwaadee’s condition partially to the use of abusive substances, he did not rule out spiritual attacks by some to destroy his hard-won reputation in the music industry.

According to Apostle (Dr.) Okofo Fire, madness is a state when one has completely lost his or her state of thinking and judgment and often lives on refuse and walks about naked. He, however, described Okomfuo Kwaadee’s situation as a mental challenge because he makes reasoning thoughts in his interactions.

He has therefore appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians and fans of the music icon not to leave him to his fate but that they should do whatever they can, both collectively and individually, to ensure that he is cured of his present state.