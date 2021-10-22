MUSIGA Is A Useless Organisation – CICC CEO

The CICC Chief Executive Officer for West Africa Council of International Chambers of Commerce Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I has labelled the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) as a useless organisation.

According to him MUSIGHA could have handled the case of Shatta Wale and the Ghana Police Service if their operational systems were functional.

“The organisation is useless for the sitting idol for Shatta Wale to go through this mess. If it was a better organisation for instance the Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee should have been the first to look into matters of its indicipline members”.

He added that the Committee is also responsible for resolving grievances and complain that are lodged by members.

” Shatta Wale should blame MUSIGA because they refused to do their work professionally. If MUSIGHA has a committee like this kind they would have sit on this matter and recommend appropriate sanctions or measures available to the National Executive”.

“The leadership of MUSIGHA always think about money and the welfare of the members who make the organisation vibrant. I will be surprised to see or hear the entertainment pundits blaming the Ghana Police Service because Dr George Akuffo Dampare is a great personality and the best for his job”.

He added that there are several committes to deal with such situations so why always the police.