Elon Musk has resigned from his temporary role in the Trump administration after spearheading a polarizing initiative to drastically reduce federal government size, confirming the end of his appointment as a special government employee.

The White House began formalizing his departure Wednesday night, according to BBC reports.

Musk thanked President Donald Trump in an X post for leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stating: “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.” His exit follows public criticism of Trump’s budget proposal, which Musk called “disappointing” in a CBS interview, warning it risked widening the federal deficit and “undermines the work” of DOGE.

Under Musk’s leadership, DOGE eliminated or bought out approximately 260,000 positions from the 2.3 million-strong federal civilian workforce, though courts later reinstated some wrongly terminated personnel, including nuclear program staff. Musk initially pledged $2 trillion in spending cuts but later revised this to $150 billion. He became a divisive figure in Washington, clashing privately with senior officials and publicly defending DOGE’s mission. “DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything,” Musk told The Washington Post from a Texas SpaceX launch site.

His government tenure coincided with significant challenges at Tesla, including a 13% quarterly delivery decline and a 45% stock plunge, though shares partially recovered. Musk recently acknowledged plans to refocus on Tesla, where activists have targeted operations with protests described by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as “domestic terrorism.” He has also pledged to reduce political donations after spending nearly $300 million backing Trump.

The DOGE model has drawn international attention, with Ghana’s Institute of Economic Affairs research head Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye proposing its adaptation to curb government waste, while cautioning against potential unemployment impacts.