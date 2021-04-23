Food – Prison

The Alpha Patriots, a volunteer group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has donated some food items to Muslim inmates of the Bawku Central Prison.

The gesture was to aid them go through the fast period of Ramadan.

Presenting the items to the inmates, Mr Mohammed Hairu, the Northern Coordinator for Alpha Patriots said charity during Ramadan was a principle embodied in the Islamic faith.

He said charity in the period of Ramadan, was rewarding and called on Muslims nationwide to reach out to the marginalized to enable them also observe the fasting.

“The Messenger of Allah said: “Charity does not decrease wealth, but rather, it increases it,” he added.

Receiving the items, Chief Superintendent Simon Abofura, Officer in-charge of the Bawku Central Prison was thankful for the gesture and appealed for more donations.

The items included rice, cooking oil, tea bread, a box of tomatoes paste and sugar.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTema Newtown Assembly Members cry out for water
Next articleConstruction of District Police Station progresses steadily
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here