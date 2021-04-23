The Alpha Patriots, a volunteer group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has donated some food items to Muslim inmates of the Bawku Central Prison.

The gesture was to aid them go through the fast period of Ramadan.

Presenting the items to the inmates, Mr Mohammed Hairu, the Northern Coordinator for Alpha Patriots said charity during Ramadan was a principle embodied in the Islamic faith.

He said charity in the period of Ramadan, was rewarding and called on Muslims nationwide to reach out to the marginalized to enable them also observe the fasting.

“The Messenger of Allah said: “Charity does not decrease wealth, but rather, it increases it,” he added.

Receiving the items, Chief Superintendent Simon Abofura, Officer in-charge of the Bawku Central Prison was thankful for the gesture and appealed for more donations.

The items included rice, cooking oil, tea bread, a box of tomatoes paste and sugar.